Iran produces over 220,000 mt of aluminium ingots in 4 months to late July

The figure was 218,531 metric tons during the same period in the previous year, IRNA cited the report from IMIDRO on Tuesday.

Comparing the amount of production in two years indicates a one-percent increase.

South Aluminum Corporation, IRALCO, Almahdi Aluminium Co. and Iran Alumina Company are four great Iranian companies that produced the ingots during the mentioned period, the report says.

Giving the details about its report, IMIDRO said the companies respectively manufactured 94,503, 60,210, 54,426, and 12,270 metric tons of aluminium ingots during the period.

Also, Iran Alumina Company manufactured 76,885 metric tons of alumina powder, 129,960 metric tons of alumina hydrate, and 232,000 metric tons of bauxite in the said four months.

