Some 2,150 Israelis wounded in Hezbollah’s attacks: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist regime’s media have reported that some 2,150 Israelis have been wounded in the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s attacks on northern occupied Palestine.

Al-Manar satellite television station cited Israeli media as saying that since the beginning of Hezbollah’s operation in northern Palestine, 1,700 wounded Israelis were treated at the Al-Jaleel medical center in Nahariyyaa.

According to the report, 450 others injured in the resistance movement’s attacks also received medical services at the Ziv Medical Centre in Zefat.

On Aug 25, Hezbollah targeted important positions in northern Tel Aviv in the first phase of a retaliatory response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s top commander Fuad Shukr.

