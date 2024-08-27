Aug 27, 2024, 11:56 AM
Iran should start building AI infrastructures: Supreme Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has advised Iranian officials to begin building AI infrastructures.

Military and non-military sectors in Iran are presently making use of AI technology, Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet members on the occasion of Government Week.

The Supreme Leader advised Iranians to delve into the various layers of the advanced subject of AI.

Domestic economic woes could be resolved through local production, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also attached paramount importance to domestic production, calling for tackling inflation in the country.

He advised the new president to make provincial trips during his tenure as it would help the government get familiar with the issues up close.

He praised the president’s endeavors to gain votes of confidence for the proposed ministers as soon as possible.

The Supreme Leader called for seizing the opportunity to serve the Iranian nation while in office.

He hailed the capacity of the Islamic Republic in various spheres such as human resources, politics, military areas, and geopolitics.

Commenting on the importance of justice in the Iranian system, he said that the officials should realize justice in practice.

