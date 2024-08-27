‘Iranian tourists keen on visiting Russian cultural heritage’

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Nurmukhanov said that Iranian travelers also like going shopping in Moscow.

The mechanism for canceling group visas between Iran and Russia was put into effect in August 2023, he said.

He added that Iranian tourists can benefit from electronic visas if they intend to go on a trip to Russia.

In March 2023, Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov announced that Russia and Iran planned to implement the agreement on visa-free group tourist travel between the two countries that year.

The mutual tourist flow between Russia and Iran as part of a group visa-free exchange can reach about 40,000 tourists in 2024, Nikita Kondratyev, head of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Economic Development Ministry, has said.

