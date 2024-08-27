Hezbollah deals fatal blow to world's largest espionage base: Analyst

Referring to Hezbollah's initial response to Lebanese military leader Fuad Shukr's assassination, Atwan said that the great and unprecedented significance of Hezbollah's rocket and drone response on Sunday morning deep in Tel Aviv is that Israeli terrorist actions against the leaders and commanders of the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen will face a quick and costly reaction.

The Zionists' goal of restoring deterrence is far from reach, and the attempt to restore the power of the Israeli intelligence service has also failed miserably, he added.

The terrorist policies of the Zionist regime have had limited results, but they have not met the main goal of reassuring the Israelis and raising their morale, he stated.

The Resistance has replacements for the forces that are martyred, he stressed.

Hamas became stronger after the assassination of its founder Ahmed Yassin, and after the martyrdom of Qassam Brigades commander Ahmed Jabari, Mohammed Deif entered the field, which marked the greatest Palestinian and Arab achievement against the Israeli regime during the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, Atwan said.

The Zionist regime's lies used as a weapon to hide its successive failures will not go anywhere because the resistance groups have disgraced it in action and with strong tactics in the field, he noted.

The Israeli army claimed that it carried out a major pre-emptive action with a hundred US-made F15 and F16 fighters, defeated Hezbollah's missile and drone attack on Sunday morning, and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah's ballistic missiles and its platforms, Atwan said revealing the Zionists' lies.

The clear proof of this lie was the firing of 320 Katyusha missiles at its targets in the occupied Galilee and the success of its mission in distracting the Iron Dome, he added.

