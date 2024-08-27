Aug 27, 2024, 4:24 AM
Iranian, Turkish envoys to Baghdad discuss regional issues

Iranian, Turkish envoys to Baghdad discuss regional issues

Baghdad, IRNA – The Iranian and Turkish ambassadors to Iraq met in Baghdad and exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, including the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to IRNA, Mohammad-Kazem Ale-Sadegh met with Anil Bora Inan, Turkiye’s new ambassador to Baghdad met in the Iranian Embassy on Monday evening.

The two envoys agreed to the fact that the unrelenting support of the United States to the Zionist regime has made the regional situation complicated and unstable.

Both Mohammad-Kazem and Inan also warned against the escalation of tensions in the region with the continuous crimes of the Zionists and their leaders.

The Turkish ambassador also referred to other issues in the region, including the cases of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Syria, and described regional cooperation, especially between Iran, Turkey and Iraq, as very important.

Mohammad Kazem for his part supported diplomatic solutions and security talks between Turkey and Iraq and Turkey and Syria to resolve their outstanding issues.

Maintaining peace and security in the region is the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

