Iran's ambassador to Türkiye meets VP Yilmaz

In the meeting held on Monday, Habibzadeh stressed the need for increased cooperation between Iran and Türkiye.

Yılmaz, for his part, congratulated the election of a new government in Iran and the approval of its ministers in the country’s parliament.

He also reiterated that the government in Ankara is ready to expand its cooperation with the newly-elected administration in Iran.

Habibzadeh and Yılmaz also discussed the latest political and regional developments as well as economic relations between Iran and Türkiye while emphasizing the need for an increase in trade exchanges between the two neighboring countries.

