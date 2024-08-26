Hezbollah destroys Israeli spy equipment in Ramya

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah announced that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Israeli spy equipment at the Ramya occupation site using an assault glider, achieving direct hits, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar news network.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced early Sunday a preliminary response to the brutal Israeli aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of the great jihadi leader, Sayyed Fuad Shokr, and a number of civilians, including women and children.

This phase involved targeting Israeli barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of assault drones toward their intended target deep within the entity, the statement mentioned, that the number of Katyusha rockets fired so far has exceeded 320 rockets aimed at enemy sites.

The statement also mentioned that the Israeli occupation sites that have been targeted so far included Meron Base, Neve Ziv Bunker, Ga’aton Base, Al-Zaoura Bunkers, Al-Sahl Base, Kela Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, Yoav Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, Yarden Base in the occupied Syrian Golan, Ein Zeitim Base, and Ramot Naftali Barracks.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed that the first phase of the military response to Israeli aggression on Beirut’s Dahiyeh was completed successfully.

According to Zionist media reports, the Israeli regime has declared a state of alert in the north of the occupied territories due to fears of Hezbollah missiles in the coming hours.

