Iran issues over 58,000 visas for Arbaeen Pakistani pilgrims

Iran’s political departments in Pakistan, through round-the-clock efforts, helped issue the visas, the Islamic Republic’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moqaddam, told IRNA on Monday.

In his remarks, the ambassador referred to allocation of over 1,000 Pakistani buses and 70 Iranian vehicles to transport the Pakistani pilgrims via land borders.

He also said some 14 defective Pakistani buses were replaced.

The ambassador further declared the setting of tariff on insurance for pilgrims at half price and allocation of fuel to the Pakistani buses with its regular price in Iran.

Also, customs duties for the goods carried by Pakistani caravans have been removed, according to the ambassador.

In the end of his remarks, Amiri Moqaddam expressed sympathy over the recent incident that led to the death of Pakistani pilgrims.

At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan died and 23 others were injured when their bus overturned in central Iran about a week ago.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) – the third Imam of Shia Muslims and grandson of Prophet Mohammad. Arbaeen fell on August 25 this year.

1483**9417