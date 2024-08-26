‘Operation Arbaeen Day great infiltration into Israeli intelligence system’

Al Binaa Lebanese daily newspaper, referring to Hezbollah’s initial response to the assassination of Hezbollah’s military commander “Fuad Shukr”, said that according to military and strategic affairs experts, launching of hundreds of missiles and drones at all military bases in the north of occupied Palestine as well as the intelligence office in the suburbs of Tel Aviv and at the height of Israeli, US and Western alertness through satellites, as a major infiltration into the Israeli security, intelligence and technology system and is a great achievement to Hezbollah’s security intelligence and military technology.

According to the experts, Operation Arbaeen Day showed that Hezbollah has the initiative, and the operation stabilized Hezbollah’s deterrence equation, destroyed Israel’s deterrence power, and increased the crisis of Netanyahu’s cabinet and the strategic gap that has been created since 7 October 2023.

Operation Arbaeen Day also revealed the illusion of the Israeli cabinet about its ability to change the field equation in the south after Fuad Shukr’s assassination, restore security to the north, and return the settlers to the northern settlements, according to these experts.

According to the secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Israel’s military intelligence organization and its air force were involved in the assassination of Fuad Shukr, and Hezbollah targeted Unit 8200, a place that was associated with the assassination.

