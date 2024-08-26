Drone enters occupied Palestinian airspace from Syria: Report

Israeli media on Monday reported that a drone had entered Hamat Ghadir which is located at the border triangle between occupied Palestine, Syria, and Jordan.

The source of this drone launch is being investigated, the news outlets added.

The Zionist army announced that its Air Force had intercepted and shot down a drone east of Lake Tiberias.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted important positions in north Tel Aviv in the first phase of a retaliatory response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s top commander Fuad Shukr.

Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, was killed in what Israel had called a targeted strike on the southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on July 30.

