Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 26

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s steel output rises despite global fall

Iran’s steel output rose in the seven months to July despite a global fall in production and despite power cuts imposed on steel producers in the country this summer.

Figures released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) showed that Iran had produced 18.4 million metric tons (mt) of raw steel in January-July, up 2.9% from the same period last year.

-- Iran registers major increase in agricultural exports

Iran’s customs office (IRICA) figures show the country’s agricultural exports rose significantly in the five months to late August compared to the same period last year.

IRICA figures published on Saturday showed that Iran had exported $1.453 billion worth of agricultural products in the five months to August 21, up by 33% from the same period in 2023.

-- Iranian sound designer Yousefi awarded at Venezuela film festival

Iranian sound designer Benia Yousefi has won the Best Sound Design Award at the Valencia International Film Festival in Venezuela for his work on the short film ‘Don’t Open the Door’ directed by Bahador Roshan.

Yousefi received the Sound Cue Award for his sound design on the film, which was chosen for its outstanding sound and editing. This is not Yousefi’s first award, as he had previously won the best sound design award at the 40th Tehran International Short Film Festival.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IMIDRO: Over $13.6bn of Minerals Exported

An official at Iranian Mining and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said that the country exported more than $13.6 billion of minerals in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 21, 2024). Speaking at an Annual General Assembly Meeting of IMIDRO, Somayyeh Kholousi also stated that $40 billion of mining and mineral projects have been compiled to realize the goald of the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.

The Deputy CEO of IMIDRO for Planning and Empowering Affairs pointed out that 48 developmental and infrastructural plans, valued at about $3.694 billion, will be implemented by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 21, 2025).

-- Transit of Foreign Goods Via Iran Jumps 9.6mn Tonnes

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that foreign transit of goods via Iran reached 9.6 million tonnes in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2024), showing a 53% growth compared to the same period last year.

Muhammad Rezvanifar added that the customs of Parvizkhan, Shahid Rajaei Port and Bashmaq were the first three customs for transiting foreign goods via Iran in this period.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- VAR implementation in PGPL faces significant challenges

The 24th season of the Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) has kicked off amid a new controversy: the inconsistent and often questionable use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. Despite the introduction of VAR in five out of the first 16 matches, officiating controversies have persisted, casting a shadow over the league.

While the Football Federation of Iran has prioritized the use of VAR in high-profile matches involving Tehran rivals Esteghlal and Persepolis, as well as one other fixture, Aluminum against Nassaji, the technology has failed to live up to the expectations. Many teams have complained about the uneven application of VAR, arguing that it creates an unfair advantage for those matches where it is used.

-- Ruholamin unveils new painting at Karbala to mark Arbaeen

Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin has created a new artwork beside the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, to commemorate Arbaeen.

Ruholamin’s latest painting, completed in the sacred atmosphere of Karbala during the preparations for Arbaeen pilgrimage, captures the perspective of Hazrat Zainab (SA), Imam Hussein's sister, regarding the events of Ashura and the Battle of Karbala, Mehr reported on Sunday. The painting, which is of substantial size, employs a palette of blue and green tones that evoke a sense of divine spirituality, the report added.

