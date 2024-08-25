Swedes protest against Israeli crimes in Gaza

According to IRNA citing western news agency, protesters gathered in front of the Israeli embassy on Sunday, carrying Palestinian flags and signs reading "Free Palestine, Free Gaza", "Stop the Genocide" and "Boycott Israel".

Some of the protesters called the Swedish government's continued support for the Zionist regime a tragedy.

"The genocide in Gaza is the worst thing that has happened since World War II and the Nazi genocide," a protester was quoted as saying.

The participants also criticized the Swedish media for not reflecting what is happening in Gaza but said that the people in Sweden will continue to support the Palestinian people despite the media bias and the government’s stance on the situation in Gaza.

The protesters likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Germany’s Hitler, saying the Zionist regime takes the same terrible decisions what Nazis took some 70 years ago.

“I don't understand why the world is silent on the Israeli invasion of Gaza”, one protester said.

EU calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed his deep concern about the escalation of conflicts in West Asia and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The situation in the Middle East has reached a critical level dangerocity, for the region and beyond”, Borrell wrote on his X media platform on Sunday evening.

Warning against the occurrence of a full-scale war in the region he further stated in his post: “I support Lebanese PM Mikati call for the immediate application of UNSCR 1701, in addition to the much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, to conjure the risk of a full blown war”.

The top EU diplomat also emphasized that establishing a ceasefire in Gaza is a fundamental step to reduce the risk of the conflict turning into a full-scale war in the region.

