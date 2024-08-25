Hamas cannot accept Netanyahu's conditions: FM

Ahmed Abdul Hadi, the representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen network: "The enemy and the Americans are trying to achieve what was not achieved in the field through negotiations."

He emphasized that "we cannot accept Netanyahu's conditions, which were repeated during the Doha negotiations.

The talks in Doha were about Netanyahu's terms, and unfortunately, America was trying to show that there was progress.

Abdul Hadi continued in this regard that "we want to make sure whether the negotiations end the aggression or there is a certain deception. Therefore, we adhere to our terms."

