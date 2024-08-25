40,405 martyred in 324 days of Israeli war on Gaza

According to a Sunday report of Palestine’s Shehab news agency, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on the 324th day of the onslaught, the Israeli regime's army committed three separate crimes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the martyrdom of 71 Palestinians and the injury of 112 others.

The Ministry’s statement emphasized that 40,405 Palestinians have been martyred and 93,468 others have been injured since the beginning of the regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

It also announced that due to the continued assaults, the bodies of a number of martyrs remain under the rubble and that relief agencies are not able to find and transfer them to health centers.

The Israeli regime waged a devastating war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Since then, around 70% of the homes and infrastructure of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all the atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime admitted that after about 11 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

