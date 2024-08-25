Burning of Holy Qur’an shows Israel’s war against Islam: CAIR

Nihad Awad, the executive director of CAIR said in a statement on this organization's website that the blasphemous acts and filming themselves while burning the Qur’an and destroying mosques once again showed that Israel's war against Palestinians is also a war against Islam.

Awad called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to condemn the desecration of Muslim religious sanctities and suspend the transfer of arms to the Zionist regime to force it to end its campaign of massacre and starving people in Gaza.

Footage released on Friday showed Israeli forces storming Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip and then tearing up and burning copies of the Holy Qur’an inside the mosque.

The footage also showed Israeli forces blowing up the Grand Mosque in Khan Younis, one of the oldest mosques located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since the onset of the genocidal war on Zionist regime has completely destroyed 609 mosques and partially destroyed 211 mosques. "Al-Omari Mosque" of Gaza, which was 14 centuries old, was also destroyed.

Several churches have also turned into rubble in the same period.

Palestinians and Muslims around the world have condemned the occupying Zionist regime’s blasphemous acts.

