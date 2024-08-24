Israel's downfall began with Al-Aqsa Storm operation: Nigerian cleric

“The usurper Zionist regime has weakened and is on the verge of downfall”, Sheikh Zakzaky was quoted by Iraq's Al-Ahad channel while he was attending the Al-Aqsa Call Procession in Karbala on Saturday evening.

The destruction of the Zionist regime will happen soon which is not optimism but the existing evidence shows this trend well, he said.

The Nigerian Muslim leader further stated that despite spilling the blood of innocent Palestinians by the Zionist regime, Gaza will be ultimate victor and that will pave the way for Muslims around the world to offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza after the al-Aqsa Storm operation in response to the regime’s decades-long atrocities against Palestinians.

More than 10 months of non-stop air and artillery strikes across Gaza have killed more than 40,300 people and left nearly 93,000 more wounded, majority of them women and children.

