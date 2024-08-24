Hamas: Israeli forces’ burning of Quran shows their fascist behavior

In a statement issued on its Telegram page on Saturday, Hamas condemned “in the strongest terms the act of Zionist soldiers burning copies of the Holy Quran during their raid and desecration of the Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip”, Palestinian media outlets reported.

The movement further said in its statement that the burning of the copies of the Quran as well as targeting mosques and their destruction show “the extremist nature of this entity and its soldiers, who are filled with hatred and criminality, and their fascist behavior towards everything connected to the nation’s identity and its sanctities.”

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic nations and governments to “express their anger and condemnation of this fascist Zionist behavior” and take action to defend Islamic and Christian sanctities in Palestine.

It also called for action to stop the genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network on Friday released footage showing Israeli forces attacking Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza where they tore up and burned copies of the Quran.

The footage, said to be obtained from Israeli soldiers’ cameras and drones, also showed the destruction of the Grand Mosque in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis, which is one of the oldest mosques in the strip.

