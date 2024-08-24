Iran-Turkiye friendship meeting held in Istanbul

The meeting was held in honor of Pezeshkian who was inaugurated as Iran’s president last month, with his message being read out at the gathering held in a hotel in Istanbul’s Şişli district on Saturday.

He said in his message that ties between Iran and Turkiye have reached “an acceptable level of stability” that has been preserved despite negative domestic, regional and international developments over the years.

The Iranian president said that those stable ties have been achieved thanks to numerous common points as well as deep history of the two countries.

A message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was read out at the meeting as well.

He congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential election, expressing happiness and success for the Iranian nation.

Erdogan also expressed assurance that Tehran-Ankara cooperation will further strengthen during Pezeshkian’s tenure.

