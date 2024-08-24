Three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

The military said on Saturday that the trio were killed in two separate incidents in Gaza a day earlier.

Two died when they were hit by an explosive device planted on the outside of a building they were searching in Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the regime said.

It added that the third soldier was killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the Netzarim Corridor.

According to the Israeli military, a total of 338 soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the regime began its ground offensive there in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups say the toll is much higher as the regime hides the real number of its military casualties amid growing public discontent over the Israeli cabinet’s handling of the war and its failure to release dozens of captives still held in Gaza.

Protests have been taking place on an almost daily basis in Israel in the past months, demanding the cabinet of PM Benjamin Netanyahu accept a ceasefire deal for Gaza in order to secure the release of the captives.

Netanyahu however has remained adamant, with critics saying that he is prolonging the war to achieve his own political purposes amid corruption charges. He is facing trial after he was charged with fraud, bribery and breach of trust in cases filed in 2019. Netanyahu can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail if convicted in a bribery case.

