Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The two diplomats spoke on the phone on Saturday, three days after Araghchi won the Iranian parliament’s vote of confidence to become the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic.

Abdelatty congratulated Araghchi on his appointment, wishing him success in his new job.

He also briefed the Iranian foreign minister on Egypt’s diplomatic efforts in the past several days to help establish a ceasefire in Gaza and dispatch humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Abdelatty meanwhile emphasized the need for efforts by all sides to prevent the spread of the war in the region.

Araghchi expressed gratitude to Egypt’s efforts for a Gaza ceasefire which is accepted by the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

He also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the legitimate right to respond to the Israeli regime’s “terrorist crime” to assassinate Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his accommodation on July 31 a day after he attended the inaugural of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The two top diplomats agreed to continue negotiations on Tehran-Cairo relations as well as regional developments.

