Hezbollah hits several Israeli bases in new attacks

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has launched new attacks on Israeli positions in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that its fighters had used an armed drone to target the Israeli-controlled Hermon military base earlier in the day. 

It said another attack by drones and shelling had targeted Israel’s al-Raheb military base. 

Hezbollah said a gathering of Israeli forces in Misgav Am had been directly targeted in an attack using appropriate weapons, adding that armed drones had also been fired to hit a newly-created military command headquarters in Ya'ara. 

The Lebanese group said all the attacks had been carried out as a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine fighting the Israeli aggression in Gaza and to respond to the regime’s attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon. 

It said one of its fighters, identified as Ibrahim Hassan Fadhil, had succumbed to injuries suffered in an Israeli attack. 

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since early October when the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza.

