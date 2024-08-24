Aug 24, 2024, 5:19 PM
Iran, Vietnam vow to enhance crime-fighting cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari, and the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, Luang Tem Quang, have called for developing cooperation in the field of crime-fighting.

In the meeting with Luang Tem Quang on Saturday, Nazari stated that both sides stressed the importance of implementing agreements, exchanging delegations, and cooperation in combating crime. 

On his social media, Nazari shared that Quang extended congratulations on the successful conduct of Iran's recent presidential elections and the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the president, highlighting the enhancement and expansion of bilateral ties in accordance with national interests.

Furthermore, both sides reiterated their commitment to executing cooperation agreements pertaining to delegation exchanges aimed at combating crime.

