Iran official says launch of joint trade zone with Turkmenistan will bring development

Consultations about the issue are underway, Ali Mohammad Zangaaneh made the remarks at a local ceremony on Saturday while elaborating on the latest situation of Incheh-Borun free zone in north of the country.

The project of Incheh-Borun, known as a gateway to Central Asia, will create 47,000 job opportunities after being fully implemented, the governor said.

The project will also help development of industrial units, according to the official.

The launch of joint free trade zone in Incheh-Borun will raise exchange of goods through railways to 13.7 million metric tons, he said adding the exchange of cargos via roads will also reach 6.3 million metric tons.

Exchange of commodities from Golestan province has passed one million metric tons, he said while expressing satisfaction over the report.

