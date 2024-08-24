Arbaeen march great assembly of spirituality: Cmndr

According to IRNA’s Saturday report, the commander made the remarks in a visit to a field hospital of the Iranian naval forces and a Mawkab (Arbaeen pilgrimage service station) in Iranian southwestern city of Khorramshahr, Khuzestan province.

He noted that given the fact that this year’s Arbaeen march is concurrent with the hot season, special services such as field hospitals are offered by personnel of the naval forces.

The various spiritual, cultural, and religious aspects of the Arbaeen procession are definitely beyond rituals; thus, people should not ignore the accurate interpretation of this civilizational and cultural phenomenon.

The Iranian rear admiral spent hours serving the pilgrims in the Khoddam al-Hussain Mawkab in Khorramshahr.

The Day of Arbaeen marks forty days after the Day of Ashura, the day Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in Iraq in 61 AH (680 CE). This year, the Iranians mourn the Arbaeen procession on August 25.

