Amirkabir University’s green car ranks 2nd in Chem-E-Car competition

The Chem-E-Car world championship was held by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in India, and the five-member team of Amirkabir University of Technology, consisting of Bahar Alamipour, Saba Omidi Arjanaki, Amirhossein Bagheri, Alireza Houshmand and Mehdi Rahimi, led by Mostafa Keshavarz Moravaji and Hossein Fazelian, took part in the competition.

The AIChE holds the competition every year, and the top teams get the opportunity to participate in the annual race.

Participants must manufacture cars in minimal dimensions (the size of a shoebox) with a specific system that can travel a certain route. The propulsion and braking forces of the cars must be provided by chemical reactions that do not pollute the environment.

Some 15 groups registered this year, and the Amirkabir University of Technology team was the only representative of Iran in these competitions. The group designed and developed a machine that is moved by an electrochemical reaction and stopped by another chemical reaction.

