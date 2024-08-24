Hezbollah launches 15 attacks on Israeli military sites: Report

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army’s Malkieh site, Al-Sammaqa, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, and Hadab Yarin sites.

The group also said it attacked the surveillance and spy equipment in the army's Meron base, the Ramim site, and the Ein Zeitim military base.

Hezbollah said it also attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Metula military site and another gathering in the vicinity of Talat al-Khazan area with artillery shells.

This marks the largest number of attacks launched by the group in 35 days.

Israeli regime and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the frontier since October 8, 2023, a day after the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has pledged to continue its operations in support of the defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and response to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. It has marked the worst escalation along Lebanon’s southern border since the 2006 war, in which, Hezbollah fighters forced the Zionists to retreat.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that over 40,220 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

