Netanyahu concerned about Iran, Hezbollah retaliation: Report

The Washington Post quoted an unnamed source as saying that Netanyahu is under pressure to reach an agreement in order to pave the way for releasing the remaining Israeli war prisoners held in the Gaza Strip.

On July 31, the Israeli regime assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The regime also assassinated Fouad Shukr, a prominent commander of Hezbollah, a day earlier, in a drone attack on southern Lebanon.

4208**4354