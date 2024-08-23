Iran, Vietnam vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Ali Akbar Nazari, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Vietnam, met with Luang Tem Quang, the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam on Friday.

While appreciating the Iranian ambassador's congratulatory message on the occasion of his election, Quang congratulated the Iranian nation on the successful holding of elections in Iran and the election of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We should develop and strengthen the relations between the two countries with the aim of securing national interests," he added.

Quang pointed out that fortunately in spite of many developments in the region, the friendly relations between the two countries have been maintained, strengthened and developed over the past fifty years.

Emphasizing the implementation of the documents signed between the two countries and declaring readiness to finalize the cooperation documents under negotiation, Quang called for the cooperation of the two countries in the field of cyber crimes, transnational organized crimes and fighting terrorism, taking into account Iran's valuable experiences.

While considering the role of the delegations in the expansion of the relations between the two countries, he welcomed and appreciated the invitation to travel to Iran at the right time.

It should be noted that Quang was elected as the Minister of Public Security two months ago to replace Tu Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party and the current President of Vietnam, and last week he was elected as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, which is the highest pillar of power in the ruling party.

2050