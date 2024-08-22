42 more Palestinians martyred in Gaza; total number hits 40,265

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in the Gaza Strip that the Zionist occupying army committed 4 more massacres against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The said ministry added that 42 Palestinians were martyred and 163 people were injured in these attacks With the testimony of these people, the number of martyrs of the war against Gaza increased to 40,265 and the number of wounded increased to 93,144.

Thousands of people are still missing and under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

2050