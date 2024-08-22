Israeli war has displaced 1.7 million Palestinians: Gaza gov’t

According to IRNA citing the Palestine Samaa news agency, the information office in a statement on Wednesday night said that the Israeli army continues to commit the most heinous crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip, including the crime of forced displacement.

The Zionist regime is forcing Palestinian citizens to leave their homes, threatening them to kill and bombing different area using internationally prohibited weapons, the use of which is considered a crime against humanity, it said.

It leaves no doubt that the Zionist regime is deliberately trying to suffocate the Palestinian citizens by forcing them to a very small area, which is one-tenth the size of the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

The Zionist has issued several evacuation order in recent days for force the Palestinians living in southern Gaza to flee elsewhere despite UN calls that nowhere in the strip is now livable.

