Palestinian resistance leaders discuss latest developments

Ziad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and his deputy Muhammad al-Hindi met with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the head of the Hamas Consultative Council, and a delegation of this movement in Doha, according to IRNA's Thursday morning report based on a Hamas statement cited by from the Palestinian Shihab news agency.

The two sides discussed the latest political and field developments across Palestine, the report said, adding that Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders emphasized the need to immediately stop the war against the Palestinian nation and prosecute and punish the Zionist regime for its crimes.

They also reportedly emphasized the stance of the resistance and the Palestinian nation that they are agree to on any agreement that includes a complete cessation of war, the withdrawal of the occupying forces from Gaza, the beginning of the reconstruction of the strip, the end of the siege and the exchange of prisoners.

The resistance leaders in Doha held the leaders of the Zionist regime responsible for the failure of the mediators' efforts by insisting on continuing the war and withdrawing from previous agreements, especially the plan accepted by Hamas on July 2.

