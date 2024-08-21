‘Iran response to Haniyeh assassination will occur at moment of maximum surprise’

“The timing of Iran’s response will be meticulously orchestrated to ensure that it occurs at a moment of maximum surprise”, the Iranian envoy told Al Jazeera on Wednesday when asked whether Tehran is withholding its response to Israel so the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks can proceed.

Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on his accommodation in the Iranian capital on July 31, a day after he attended the inaugural of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran says Haniyeh was an official guest of the Islamic Republic, and that the Israeli attack was a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

“Iran’s response must punish the aggressor for its act of terrorism and infringements upon Iran’s national sovereignty”, Iravani further said in his interview with the Qatar-based news network.

He noted that Tehran’s response should serve as a deterrent as well.

The Islamic Republic’s response must “bolster Iran’s deterrence capabilities to induce profound regret within the Israeli regime, thereby serving as a deterrent, he said, stressing that “Iran’s response must be carefully calibrated to avoid any possible adverse impact that could potentially influence a prospective ceasefire” in Gaza.

