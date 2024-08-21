Aug 21, 2024, 8:14 PM
Hezbollah conducts fresh attacks on Zionist positions

Tehran, IRNA - The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah has conducted fresh attacks on four Israeli military bases and gathering places of the Zionist regime's soldiers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile at the Al-Abbasiyah site, inflicting a direct hit, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the Zionist regime's military base in the occupied region of Wadi Hunayn.

Also, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded Ramim barracks, the command headquarters of Golani units with a Katyusha missile barrage.

Hezbollah further noted that its fighters targeted the positions of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Misgav Am site with missiles, achieving direct hits.

Since the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against Israeli targets to engage the Zionist military in northern Palestine, and taking some of the pressure off the resistance in Gaza.

Several Israeli military bases have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

