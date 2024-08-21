Iran, Russia manufacturers discuss boosting ties in automotive industry

According to IRNA’s Tuesday report, the Iranian side in the negotiations was headed by Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and CEO of the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization of Iran Farshad Moghimi as well as officials from the state-owned Russian automobile manufacturing company AvtoVAZ.

During the Tuesday meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to develop exchanges, including the role of Iran's spare parts manufacturers in meeting the needs of the Russian market.

The two sides also expressed their interest in using each other's capacities to export cars manufactured by Iranian and Russian companies to the other nation.

The MIMS Automobility Moscow 2024 opened on Monday, August 19, 2024. The representatives of the Iranian automotive industry have set up a booth to showcase their new products for the third year in a row.

Ebrahim Doustzadeh, a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Specialized Manufacturers of Auto Parts Association (ISMAPA), told IRNA that according to the official statistics of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, the export of Iran-made auto parts to Russia increased from $13 million in 2022 to more than $66 million in 2023, indicating a significant growth.

Doustzadeh further noted that between March 21 and June 20, the export of Iran-manufactured auto parts to Russia witnessed a 100% growth in comparison to the same period in 2023.

