PM Sharif voices sympathy for Pakistanis killed in bus overturn in Iran

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report, the prime minister issued a statement, saying, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives at a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen [pilgrims] near Yazd in Iran. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed our Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.”

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and other executive officials, leaders of political parties, and prominent figures of the country also expressed their condolences on the death of a number of Pakistani nationals following the overturning of a bus carrying pilgrims in Iran.

Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “In pursuit of their religious journey, 28 Pakistani Zaireen laid down their lives last night in Yazd city in bus accident. Another 23 are injured. I have no words to express grief but I can assure that I will do my very best for repatriation of those who passed away.”

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Nasser Kanaani expressed regret over the overturning of the bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims and announced the continuation of relief, services, and medical assistance.

Teimur Hosseini, the chief of Traffic Police in Iran, announced with great regret the tragic accident of overturning a passenger bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims on the Dehshir to Taft Road in Yazd province, central Iran. Hosseini added that the latest reports show the accident occurred at 21:48 Tuesday night local time.

It is worth mentioning that these Pakistani nationals were passing through Iran to reach Iraq in order to take part in Arbaeen processions, which mark the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and son of Imam Ali (AS), who was martyred in 680 AD on the Battle of Karbala.

