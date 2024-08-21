Tehran sympathizes with Lahore over death of Pakistani pilgrims

At least 28 pilgrims from Pakistan have dies and 23 others were injured after their bus overturned in central Iran late on Tuesday.

The bus was en route to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In reaction to the incident, Kanaani expressed his deep grief in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The Islamic Republic sympathizes with the brotherly, neighboring country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, he added.

He underlined that the Iranian entities are wholeheartedly taking necessary medical and relief measures in this regard.

Immediately after the bus crash, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref held a telephone talk with Governor General of Yazd Mehran Fatemi.

Aref, during the conversation, called for speeding up the process of delivering aid to the injured.

Arbaeen is a ceremony marking the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam. Shia Muslims from all across the world take part in a long walk to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala, Iraq, to commemorate the ceremony.

