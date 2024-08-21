Iranian actor Khanibeik dies at 84

This veteran actor was suffering from Alzheimer's disease in recent years.

Born in Tehran on August 9, 1941, Khanibeik started his career in Tehran by acting in a play directed by an Iranian renowned actor, Hadi Eslami.

Since then, he has acted in many films and series such as Crystal Garden (Bagh-e Boloor) a drama directed by Naser Mohammadi, The Ambassador (Safir) directed by Fariborz Saleh, Willow Branches a film directed by Amrollah Ahmadjoo, Passing Through the Dust directed by Pouran Derakhshandeh, Deadly Escape a movie directed by Touraj Mansouri, and The Agony and the Ecstasy directed by Jahangir Almasi.

He has collaborated with many artists, actors and actresses such as Khosrow Shakibai, Sirus Gorjestani, Kioomars Malek Motiee, Ghasem Afshar, Rogheyeh Chehreh-Azad, and Mehri Mehrnia.

