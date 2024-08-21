28 Pakistanis killed after bus overturns in central Iran

Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh told IRNA on Wednesday morning that 14 of those injured in the accident are in critical condition.

Six of the wounded have been discharged from the hospital, and the rest are receiving treatment in hospitals in Abarkuh, Taft, and Yazd, he said.

The incident occurred at 9:54 PM on Tuesday night, involving a bus that was transporting 51 passengers, all of whom were Pakistani nationals traveling to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He further explained that the deceased individuals have been transferred to the forensic office for an investigation into the cause of death, with nine doctors currently examining the bodies.

Malekzadeh said that the Yazd Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is arranging for an aircraft to transport the injured and deceased back to Pakistan.

