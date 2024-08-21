Hezbollah launches fresh attacks on Israeli-controlled positions

Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement announced that in the framework of supporting the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance and in response to the Zionist regime's aggression in the Beqaa, Lebanon, the Zionist regime's base in the occupied Golan region of Syria was targeted by Katyusha missiles.

Lebanon's Hezbollah in another statement announced that it targeted Hadab Yaron site in the north of Palestine with a Kamikaze drone.

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and helping its brave and honorable resistance, after monitoring the Israeli enemy soldiers and the movements of a group of Israeli soldiers around barracks in Zariit, Islamic resistance fighters targeted there with artillery on Wednesday.

Hezbollah, in line with decreasing the pressures put by the Zionists on the resistance groups in Gaza, has been taking heavy operations against the Israeli regime’s bases on Palestinian soil since the outset of the Gaza war last October.

