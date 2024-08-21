Iran, Afghanistan confer on expanding ties to combat drug trafficking

Referring to the meeting of Iranian delegation with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government in Kabul, Zarei said that fighting against narcotics, prevention, reduction of demand and treatment of drug addicts were discussed in the meetings.

Exchange of information regarding fighting against narcotics, provision of educational services for the fight against narcotics and formation of joint committees is the latest agreement reached with the officials of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government, he added.

consumption and transit of narcotics are not concentrated in one place, Zarei said, adding that considering this issue, regional and multilateral information to fight against this crisis should be on the agenda.

The two sides agreed to strengthen the coordination so that the sides can use the information capacity to counter and dismantle drug trafficking gangs, this official in Iran's anti-narcotics headquarters added.

6125**9417