Lebanon's Hezbollah pound Israeli barracks in Zariit

In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and helping its brave and honorable resistance, after monitoring the Israeli enemy soldiers and the movements of a group of Israeli soldiers around barracks in Zariit, Islamic resistance fighters targeted there with artillery, according to Elnashra, Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement on Wednesday.

Hezbollah operation was carried out after the Zionist army attacked the towns of Al-Khayam, Ayta ash Shab, Ramyeh, Houla, and Ulama al-Shaab in the border areas of southern Lebanon and "Sahl al-Nabi" and some other areas in Beqaa.

According to an Elnashra reporter, one person was martyred and 19 others were injured in the Zionist regime's attack on Beqaa.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced on Wednesday morning that another fighter named Mohammad Qazi Shahin was martyred in the Zionists' attack.

It also confirmed the martyrdom of Ali Ahmad Daqmaq, nicknamed Youssef Naji; Ziad Mohammad Qashmar, nicknamed Zulfiqar; and Raed Ali Khattab.

Hezbollah, in line with decreasing the pressures put by the Zionists on the resistance groups in Gaza, has been taking heavy operations against the Israeli regime’s bases on Palestinian soil since the outset of the Gaza war last October.

