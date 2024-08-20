Palestinians launch major attacks on Israeli positions in Gaza

In a statement on Tuesday, the Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced that its fighters managed to detonate an anti-personnel bomb among a group of Israeli forces stationed inside a building near the Al-Qadisiyah school in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, causing several Zionists to killed or injured, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Also, Al-Qassam Brigades added that its fighters targeted another group of the Zionist regime's army inside a house in the Tal Al-Sultan, west of Rafah, and destroyed a Zionist military tank (D9).

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades, a military wing of the Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement, announced in a statement that its fighters targeted the location of Zionist soldier gathering who had infiltrated near the Omar Al-Agha School in the al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.

The National Resistance Brigades also known as Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces has announced that its fighters detonated an anti-personnel bomb among the enemy soldiers, killing and wounding a number of them in the al-Salam neighborhoods of eastern Rafah.

Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 40,173 people dead since early October 2023.

3266**2050