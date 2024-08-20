General Motors fires staff in Israeli-occupied territories

According to IRNA’s Tuesday report, the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the wave of layoffs of the American company's employees reached the Israeli-occupied territories.

The General Motors R&D Center in the occupied city of Herzliya has no choice but to dismiss some of its staff, and a number of these personnel have been summoned to participate in briefings and receive the dismissal form.

The dismissal of those Israeli employees comes at a time when large companies usually insist on maintaining the workforce of their research and development departments around the world, and most of the retrenchments are made in the field of administrative and operational workforces.

It is worth mentioning that most of the Israeli regime's income comes from the production of high-end technologies. The exit of large technology companies from the Israeli-occupied territories following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, is one of the main challenges of the regime in the economic sector.

Bloomberg news agency recently referred to the impact of attacks by the resistance movements from Palestine, Lebanon, and other groups of the Axis of Resistance on the economy of the occupying regime, reporting that Israel's economic growth slowed significantly, more than expected, in the second half of 2024.

According to international news agency, the Israeli economy was expected to grow by 5.9% in the current year, and in the worst-case scenario, it was anticipated to grow by 2.3%, but according to the latest report published by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, its economic growth rate stood at 1.2%.

