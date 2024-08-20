Iranian official urges formation of consortium to facilitate export of goods to Russia

Moghimi made the remarks on the sidelines of the MIMS Automobility Moscow 2024 in an interview with IRNA which was published on Tuesday.

The official said that setting up a consortium could promote the export of goods to Russia.

Moghimi, who also serves as the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), said that the establishment of the consortium could help the Iranian firms to offer their products in reasonable prices.

He added that an alliance of the domestic firms could result in delivering after-sales services.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of ISIPO stated that Iran has made a list of Russian demands in various fields.

In a related interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the expo, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali lauded the free trade agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union, noting that the deal could play a constructive role in the domain of exporting various commodities.

The Islamic Republic is capable of meeting the needs of the Russian market, he underlined.

As a premier international trade fair, MIMS Automobility Moscow is dedicated to the automotive production, aftermarket, and service industry. The latest edition of the event is underway on August 19-22.

