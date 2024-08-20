Iran’s SDPN unveils bust of late FM Amirabdollahian

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Amirabdollahian’s son, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Abdolhossein Khosropanah, and some other Iranian officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kanaani paid tribute to martyr Amirabdollahian and praised his endeavors to strengthen the Resistance Front.

Amirabdollahian was the voice of the oppressed Palestinians and the oppressed nations in the region, and he was the voice of Palestine in international forums and the most relevant international meetings, he added.

Kanaani stressed that martyr Amirabdollahian did not hesitate to defend the resistance and hold meetings with top officials of other countries and international organizations as well as foreign ministers of non-aligned countries and supporters of the regime.

