Fresh Israeli attack leaves at least 14 martyrs, 16 injured in Gaza

According to the Palestinian media, Palestinian medical sources said that at least 14 Palestinian citizens were martyred in the Zionist regime's attacks on the center and south of the Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoted Palestinian sources as saying that the Israeli army targeted the tents of Palestinian refugees in Al Mawasi in the northwest of Rafah in the south of Gaza.

According to these sources, as a result of these attacks, two Palestinians were martyred and 16 others were injured.

Al Jazeera also reported the martyrdom of five members of a Palestinian family in Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that since the start of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 202, 40,139 Palestinians were martyred and 92,743 others were injured in the Gaza Strip.

