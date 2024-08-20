Hezbollah pounds Israeli positions with 60 missiles

According to Al Jazeera, 60 missiles were fired in two stages from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee region in the north of the occupied territories as well as the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting two headquarters of the Israeli regime's army.

Following the missile attacks, sirens were sounded in the Zionist settlement of Ortal in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Sirens were also heard in various areas of the northern border of the occupied territories with southern Lebanon.

At the same time, the sound of the explosion of the Israeli regime's missiles was heard in the airspace of the border villages of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced that in response to the enemy's attack on Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, its fighters targeted the headquarters of the Golan Division 210 at the Nafah military base, as well as the headquarters of the artillery regiment and the armored brigade of this division with a barrage of missiles.

Hezbollah also declared in its latest statement that a number of Zionist troops tried to enter the area of Hadab Aita forest in southern Lebanon; however, the resistance fighters’ vigilance led to the killing and wounding of a number of military personnel of the Zionist regime in this failed operation.

Since October 8, 2023 – a day after the onset of Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip – Hezbollah has carried out its retaliatory attacks on the regime’s positions in order to force it to stop the genocidal war.

4208**9417