Hamas condoles martyrdom of martyr Ismail Haniyeh bodyguards

In a statement early on Tuesday, Hamas said this crime shows the occupiers’ hatred towards all those who were closely related to the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, and this is considered a continuation of the previous crimes, which did not begin with the assassination of his children and grandchildren and the bombing of his relatives’ houses and will not end with his assassination in Tehran, the statement reads.

Hamas emphasized that the crimes of the Zionist enemy under no circumstances can destroy the will of resistance within the nation and the fighters of the resistance.

It added that the movement, which sacrificed its loved ones in this war like the rest of the nation, is committed to the path of resistance, and that Jihad will continue until the enemy is driven out and defeated against the determination of the Palestinians.

News outlets reported on Monday night that nine Palestinians, including 6 bodyguards of Ismail Haniyeh, were martyred in an airstrike by the Zionist regime on the Al-Shati refugee camp located in the west of Gaza.

Since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 last year, the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza has killed over 40,000 people, mostly women and children.

9376**4354