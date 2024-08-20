Iran rejects ‘baseless’ US election campaign hacking claims

According to IRNA, the Iranian mission issued a statement on Monday night local time, in response to questions regarding the claim of American intelligence and cyber agencies.

Such claims are baseless and needless to explain as we have already announced before that Iran has no intention or motivation to interfere in the American elections, the statement said, adding that “if the US government is truthful to this claim, it should provide us with documents so that we can give our response."

In a joint statement, the FBI and several other US intelligence agencies claimed that Iran was involved in hacking of the campaign of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, as well as trying to hack the campaign of Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Last week, the Iranian mission at New York, rejected a report published by an American digital newspaper claiming that it has access to documents about Iran’s role in hacking the Trump campaign.

"Iran itself is a victim of various cyber-attacks targeting the country’s infrastructure, public service centers and industries. Iran's cyber power is defensive and in proportionate to the threats it faces”, Iran’s mission clarified last Friday.

Iran does not have a goal or a plan for a cyberattack. The American election is an internal issue of this country, and Iran has no involvement in it, the statement from the Iranian mission then elaborated further.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN had issued several such statement recently over claims implicating the Islamic Republic in the US election campaign hacking or a shooting incident during Trump's rally, calling those allegations “absurd, baseless and biased”.

